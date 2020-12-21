NEP aims to transform India a knowledge society: Kasturirangan

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI): The National Education Policy 2020 aims to transform India into a knowledge society with special focus on high quality of research work, NEP Chairman K Kasturirangan said here on Monday. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural episode of E-content production on NEP by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University here, a varsity press release, quoting him, said.

Appreciating the efforts by MANUU to develop e-content on NEP, Kasturirangan said the University's plan to create a video library was certainly a very important, critical and probably an imperative step, moving towards implementation of the NEP 2020 in the near future. ''NEPis the need of the hour. It is not just reading of the document, but understanding, analyzing, interpreting and getting a picture of it..several steps we need to put together,'' he said.

Kasturirangan also highlighted the important features of the policy, which includeflexibility, interconnectivity and religious diversity, among others, the release said..