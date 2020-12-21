Left Menu
International Gita Festival begins in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The annual International Gita Mahotsav commenced here on MondayHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini were among the dignitaries who inaugurated the festival, according to an official statement.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:31 IST
International Gita Festival begins in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The annual International Gita Mahotsav commenced here on Monday

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini were among the dignitaries who inaugurated the festival, according to an official statement. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, various events at the festival are being broadcast live through virtual mode and social media platforms. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, who addressed a webinar on the occasion, said that the divine message of Gita delivered by Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra is based on the philosophy of Karma, which is the basis of welfare and progress of the nation, society and people. Arya said this while addressing a webinar on ''Satat Astitv aur Shrimad Bhagvad Gita Darshan'' held after the inauguration of the festival. While Thakur was present in Kurukshetra where he also offered prayers on the banks of the holy Bramhsarovar, the Governor joined the webinar from Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh. Speaking as the chief guest at the webinar, Thakur said that the message of the holy scripture Gita is still relevant to the whole world

“Today, the teachings of the holy Gita need to be imbibed in our lives,” he said. Thakur said events such as the international Gita festival help ''keep us connected to our roots''. The highlight of the festival this year will be on the concluding day on December 25 when 55,000 school students will collectively recite 19 verses from the Bhagavad Gita. The recitation will be conducted through online mode at 12 noon. As many as 9,000 students will be from Kurukshetra, where the international festival is held each year, while the rest will be from the remaining 21 districts in the state. The education department has been entrusted with the responsibility of linking all schools with this programme. Following the COVID-19-related guidelines, it has been decided to conduct all school competitions online this time, the statement added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

