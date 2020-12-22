Left Menu
Teen dies in hospital after duo beat him with stick in road rage

A 15-year-old, class 8 student who doubled up as a vegetable vendor to help his family, was beaten to death by two men in a case of road rage in Noida, police officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Image

A 15-year-old, class 8 student who doubled up as a vegetable vendor to help his family, was beaten to death by two men in a case of road rage in Noida, police officials said on Tuesday. The teenaged student was beaten up on Friday night after which he was hospitalised first in Noida and then in Delhi, where he died on Sunday, police said.

The two accused, identified as Likhit Raghav and Ashish Singh, were arrested on Monday, Central Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said. "An argument broke out between the accused duo and the boy after their motorcycle and his vegetable cart collided on a road," he said.

"The two sides had come to blows after which the boy was admitted to Yatharth Hospital here and later referred to Delhi for treatment. We subsequently got to know that the boy died at the hospital in Delhi," Chander said. The officer said an FIR was lodged in the case on Friday itself and the two accused have been arrested.

After the body's death, new charges are being added to the FIR and further proceedings are being carried out, the DCP said. The FIR was lodged at the local Phase 2 police station under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), among others of the Indian Penal Code, said officials.

The duo has also been booked under Section 3(2)5 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which draws a punishment of 10 years for an IPC offence against a member of either community, the officials added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

