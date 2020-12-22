Left Menu
Nitish for better employment generation through skill

The chief minister called for setting up of mega skill centres and upgrading all polytechnic colleges as centres of excellence at the earliest, and said teachers must be told to keep themselves updated on latest developments in their respective fields and impart knowledge about these among students.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid stress on the need for better employment generation in the state by providing young people with improved skill development and training. The chief minister made averments to the effect at a meeting he chaired here to review works undertaken by the departments for labour, science and technology.

Kumar directed expeditious commencement and completion of works which were part of 'Saat Nishchay 2', the seven resolves which form the government's blue print for the next five years, building upon the achievements of the previous tenure. The meeting was attended, among others, by ministers for science and technology and labour, Ashok Choudhary and Jeevesh Kumar, respectively.

The chief minister called for setting up of ''mega skill centres'' and upgrading all polytechnic colleges as ''centres of excellence'' at the earliest, and said teachers must be told to keep themselves updated on latest developments in their respective fields and impart knowledge about these among students..

