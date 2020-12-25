Noted scholar and ex-MP Jamal Khwaja dead
Noted scholar Jamal Khwaja, one of the last surviving members of the 2nd Lok Sabha, passed away at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness, according to his family. Khwaja died on Thursday and his last rites were performed the same night.
He was elected to Lok Sabha from Aligarh in 1957. He led the Indian cultural delegation to Afghanistan in 1960.
He moved away from politics in 1962 and resumed his academic career at Aligarh Muslim University. Khwaja joined the department of Philosophy at AMU in 1953. He was the Dean of Faculty of Arts at AMU in 1980.
He authored more than a dozen books, including Five Approaches to Philosophy, Quest For Islam and Living the Quran in Our Times. Khwaja is survived by three sons and a daughter.
