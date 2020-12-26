What skills are Indians learning for 2021

Python, Digital Marketing, and Web Development popular among students: Internshala Trainings 26th December 2020, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has brought out a report highlighting the major skills that Indian students learned in 2020, preparing themselves for the career opportunities of 2021. To land lucrative jobs and fit in the drastically changing work environment, 26% of the total students enrolled for programming with Python training, 23% for digital marketing, and 22% students focussed on learning web development. Ethical hacking and machine learning training were also popular among students with 15% and 14% enrolments respectively

As the demand for transferable skills that can be remotely applied is growing, tech-based courses and digital marketing training dominated the learning realm. Digital marketing and web & mobile app development were the top profiles among employers hiring remote interns and entry-level employees with 39% and 16% share in the total internship/ job postings respectively. More than 1 lac internships and jobs were posted for content writing, social media marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO) in the field of digital marketing. The average package for freshers skilled in web development, mobile app development, full-stack development, and software development was INR 4 LPA and the highest was INR 13 LPA on Internshala's fresher jobs platform. As per the report, more than 1.2 lac students mentioned Python as a major skill in their resume while applying for internship and job opportunities. This is certainly because Python is a versatile, easy to learn, and high-level programming language featuring a large number of work-from-home opportunities. Python is also implemented across industries in web development, game development, scientific and numeric applications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, and web scraping applications. Another important learning from the report is that out of the total enrolments in online skill-based courses, 66% of the enrolments came from engineering (B.Tech, BE, BCA, and MCA) students which highlights that STEM students are exploring new career possibilities in non-technical fields as well. Highlighting the contribution of online trainings in skill development, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, "Online trainings help learners explore new fields and gain technologically advanced skills that allow them to secure employment in the rising remote-work culture, right from the comfort of their home. Owing to learners' inclination towards tech-based courses, Internshala Trainings has introduced a slew of new trainings including cloud computing with AWS, R programming, Git and GitHub, and tableau." He further added, "To extend employment support to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and those willing to validate their skills with work experience, we also started a dedicated placement preparation program, provide access to curated internships and jobs, and highlight the top performers of the trainings in their internship and job applications on Internshala." Visit trainings.internshala.com to learn in-demand skills

PWRPWR