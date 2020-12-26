2 girls recused, 1 arrested

Two girls who were allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district have been recovered and one of the suspects was arrested on Saturday, police said. The girls, aged 14 and 11, went missing from Roja area on Friday afternoon and their families informed the police in the evening, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

One of the suspects and the girls were recovered from the Hardoi bypass on Saturday evening and they told police that the suspects had lured them and were taking them somewhere, according to the SP. A search is on for another suspect, Taslim, the SP said, adding that the girls had been sent for medical examination.