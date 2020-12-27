Left Menu
India 90/3 at lunch on Day 2 of second Test

India reached 90 for three at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Australia here on Sunday. Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings. Brief scores Australia 1st innings 195 all out in 72.3 overs India 1st innings 90 for 3 in 37 overs Shubman Gill 45, Pat Cummins 226.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 07:06 IST
India reached 90 for three at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Australia here on Sunday. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were batting on 10 and 13 respectively. Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings. Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 195 all out in 72.3 overs India 1st innings: 90 for 3 in 37 overs (Shubman Gill 45, Pat Cummins 2/26).

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

