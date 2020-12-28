Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman rehabilitated by Telangana CM after step-mother's torture gets married

Pratyusha is described as an adopted daughter of the ruling TRS supremo, who had in 2015 promised to take care of her education and to admit her in a good hostel.Observing that Pratyusha, whose mother had died, was very brave against all odds and completed her education under the governments initiative, the official said she was a role model for any girl child who had a troubled childhood.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:50 IST
Woman rehabilitated by Telangana CM after step-mother's torture gets married

A 23-year old woman, described as the 'adopted' daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who ensured her rehabilitation in the last five years after she was tortured by her step mother, entered into wedlock near here on Monday. Pratyusha, who was under the care of the Women and Child Welfare department and Ranga Reddy district administration since 2015 following Rao's intervention, married Charan Reddy at a village near Shadnagar, around 50 kms from here, a senior official told PTI.

The chief minister's wife Sobha Rao, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod and officials attended the pre-wedding rituals of Pratyusha on Sunday, official sources said. Pratyusha is described as an ''adopted daughter'' of the ruling TRS supremo, who had in 2015 promised to take care of her education and to admit her in a good hostel.

Observing that Pratyusha, whose mother had died, was very brave against all odds and completed her education under the government's initiative, the official said she was a role model for any girl child who had a troubled childhood. She completed a nursing course and has got a job in a government hospital, the official said.

Charan Reddy works as a safety officer in a private firm. Pratyusha was rescued by police and child rights activists from the clutches of her step mother and father in 2015.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Flaw revealed in model used to evaluate lockdowns: Study

During a recent study researchers found a fundamental shortcoming in the model which was developed to evaluate the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Swedish researchers from Lund University and other i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020