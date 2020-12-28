Woman rehabilitated by Telangana CM after step-mother's torture gets married

A 23-year old woman, described as the 'adopted' daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who ensured her rehabilitation in the last five years after she was tortured by her step mother, entered into wedlock near here on Monday. Pratyusha, who was under the care of the Women and Child Welfare department and Ranga Reddy district administration since 2015 following Rao's intervention, married Charan Reddy at a village near Shadnagar, around 50 kms from here, a senior official told PTI.

The chief minister's wife Sobha Rao, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod and officials attended the pre-wedding rituals of Pratyusha on Sunday, official sources said. Pratyusha is described as an ''adopted daughter'' of the ruling TRS supremo, who had in 2015 promised to take care of her education and to admit her in a good hostel.

Observing that Pratyusha, whose mother had died, was very brave against all odds and completed her education under the government's initiative, the official said she was a role model for any girl child who had a troubled childhood. She completed a nursing course and has got a job in a government hospital, the official said.

Charan Reddy works as a safety officer in a private firm. Pratyusha was rescued by police and child rights activists from the clutches of her step mother and father in 2015.