Launch of Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) - 2021

Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced its annual scholarship, Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) — 2021. ICSG is an annual award of INR 25,000. The reward is meant to recognise a girl who has fought against odds to pursue a career of her dreams in any field — academics, sports, arts, or any other field. The scholarship will be awarded as an allowance for pursuing an internship or undertaking a project in the chosen field, payment towards a specialized training program, special equipment, etc. Any girl of Indian nationality between the age group of 17 to 23 years (as of 31st December 2020) is eligible to apply for the scholarship by 15th January 2021. To apply, the girl students need to fill this form and state their career objective. The applications will be shortlisted based on four elements including the fight against odds, achievement, purpose, and need.

The application process consists of three steps — • Online form – Submission of application. • Interview – A short-list for a telephonic interview would be announced and interviews would be conducted. You would be asked to furnish all the necessary documents and proofs before the interview.

• Referee check – After the interview, your referee (provided in the form) would be contacted for verification, after which the final winner would be selected and announced. The inspiration for this scholarship lies in the sad coincidence that Nirbhaya's struggle for life ended on the same day that Internshala celebrated its second anniversary (29th December 2012). Through ICSG, Internshala has been able to help girls who after fighting against the odds and overcoming hardships, are still pursuing their careers relentlessly.

The winner of ICSG-2020 was Shohinie Basu, a second-year student pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science from Camellia Institute of Technology, Kolkata, West Bengal. Shohinie lost her mother at the tender age of 10 and had to take on household responsibilities at an early age. Shohinie's family also lost INR 17 lac in a financial scandal. She then lost her father in late 2019. Fighting relentlessly against all odds, she scored a commendable 82% in her diploma in computer science. She used the scholarship amount to pay her college fee for the fourth semester. She aspires to be financially independent and to become a professor.