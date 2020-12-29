Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:14 IST
Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months,'' Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...

Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey

Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said on Tuesday.Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before th...

Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic

The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltars post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020