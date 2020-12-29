CSC partners IIT Delhi to set up innovation lab in rural area

State-run Common Services Centers Special Purpose Vehicle on Tuesday said it has partnered with IIT- Delhi to establish a design and innovation lab which will conduct reasearch on new products and services for village level entrepreneurs (VLE). The labs would conduct research on design-led innovations related to leveraging livelihood and enhancing all-round entrepreneurial outlook, a statement said.

The project named 'Design and Innovation in VLE's Indigenous Network Ecosystem' (Divine) Lab will promote design and innovation among the village level entrepreneurs (VLE), CSC said in a statement. CSC SPV managing director Dinesh Tyagi said that CSCs and VLEs are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit. The Design Lab will benefit from IIT Delhi's unparalleled expertise and experiences of VLEs who will bring hyper-local realities and challenges of delivering services to the partnership,'' Tyagi said.

The Divine Lab aims to provide continuous research into the rural entrepreneurial ecosystem and design new products and services for VLEs. It will also develop digital content for new skilling and education courses for VLEs, according to the statement. IIT-Delhi Director Prof V Ramagopal Rao said that the collaboration with CSC will support IIT students to access CSC's network and identify problems in rural India. ''World-class research infrastructure and expertise available at IIT-Delhi will support to design and innovate solutions for rural problems through the wide network of VLEs across the country,'' Ramagopal said.