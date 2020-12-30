Madan Pillutla to take over as ISB Dean from July 2021

The Indian School of Business(ISB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of ProfessorMadan Pillutla as its 6thDean from July next year

According to a press release issued by the B-School, Prof Pillutla is a globally renowned management academic and leader in the field of organizational behavior, currently at London Business School (LBS)

He will succeed Dean Rajendra Srivastava and will formally take over on July 1, 2021.