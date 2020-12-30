Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is a need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy also. Highlighting the importance of research in medical science, he said there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:00 IST
Need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is a need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy also. Arsenicum album is said to be effective to control COVID-19, but there is a need to develop proper medicine for Corona in Homeopathy, Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

''We should encourage homeopathy practice.It was widely used when typhoid was detected,'' he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has given more importance to Ayush. ''Our government led by CM B S Yediyurappa will be deputing one Ayush Doctor at each PHCs across the state,'' he said.

The minister was speaking at a Homeopathy day function at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here. Highlighting the importance of research in medical science, he said there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 770 fresh cases in a day

Six more COVID-19 fatalities in a day took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,689, while 770 fresh cases during the same period pushed the infection tally in the state to cases 3,07,554, according to a health department bulletin. As many as 2...

Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the unacceptable and unfounded UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russias Foreign Ministry annou...

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trumps veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows...

Two held in connection with trader's murder

Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020