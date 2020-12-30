Need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is a need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy also. Arsenicum album is said to be effective to control COVID-19, but there is a need to develop proper medicine for Corona in Homeopathy, Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

''We should encourage homeopathy practice.It was widely used when typhoid was detected,'' he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has given more importance to Ayush. ''Our government led by CM B S Yediyurappa will be deputing one Ayush Doctor at each PHCs across the state,'' he said.

The minister was speaking at a Homeopathy day function at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here. Highlighting the importance of research in medical science, he said there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.