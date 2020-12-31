Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt to help two boys whose parents died of burns in accidental self-immolation

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 PTI The Kerala Government on Thursday decided to provide land, house and financial help of Rs five lakh each to the twoteenaged boys, whose parents died of burns after their threat to commit self-immolation to prevent eviction proceedings near here turned fatal.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:32 IST
Kerala govt to help two boys whose parents died of burns in accidental self-immolation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI): The Kerala Government on Thursday decided to provide land, house and financial help of Rs five lakh each to the twoteenaged boys, whose parents died of burns after their threat to commit self-immolation to prevent eviction proceedings near here turned fatal. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said.

The government will provide land and construct a house on a priority basis under the Life Mission project at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh for Rahul and Ranjit and also ensure their protection. It was also decided to provide Rs five lakh each to the two boys for their education and other needs. The amount would be kept in fixed deposits in banks in their names, the release added.

All necessary help and protection would be extended to them under an appropriate scheme of the Women and Children's department. The death of the couple on December22 at Neyyattinkaratriggered an outrage with opposition parties blaming the police for the unfortunate incident, following which the state government immediately announced help for them.

Health Minister K K Shailaja visited the boys in theirone-room house on Thursday. The state unit of Congress also extended financial help of Rs one lakh to the two and. KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandan, and former chief minister, Oommen chandy had visited them to express their grief over the incident.

Fortyseven-year-old Rajan and his wife Ambili had died of burn injuries after accidentally immolating themselves while threateningto end their lives as the police attempted to evict them from their home built on poramboke land. The two had doused themselves in kerosene and warned police not to come closer. They had caught fire accidentally when a police officer tried to snatch a lighter from him.

In his dying declaration, Rajan had blamed the police for the incident. The video of the two children wailing outside the hospital for help to cremate their father at the disputed land as per his last wish had gone viral on the social media, following which many had offered help to them.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.The variant was detected in a 23...

Hema Malini wishes for 'healthy, happy and hopeful year' for everyone

Ahead of New Year 2021, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday extended her heartfelt greetings to everyone. The Dream Girl took to Instagram to share a motion graphic of herself standing with New Years party poopers bursting in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020