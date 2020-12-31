PM Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on Saturday via video conferencing

The ceremony will be attended virtually by over 5,000 invitees, including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of the IIM Sambalpur, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said

The IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the idea of flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class through live projects from the industry. The PMO noted that the institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of highest gender diversity with 49 per cent female students in the MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in the MBA (2020-22) batch.