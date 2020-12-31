DDA's new housing scheme 2021 to be launched on Jan 2

The new housing scheme of the DDA, with nearly 1,350 flats on offer, is scheduled to be launched on January 2, officials said. Under the scheme, everything from processing of applications to possession of flats will be done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a senior official said.

About 1,350 flats will be on offer under the scheme for various category of flats, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, they said. The scheme was approved recently during an online meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, and it was chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

''The new year will bring good news for home buyers with the launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021 on January 2,'' the official said. The applications under the scheme will remain active till February 16, the DDA said.

The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution deed..