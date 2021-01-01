Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFSCA becomes member of International Organization of Securities Commissions

The first International Financial Services Centre IFSC in the country has been set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City GIFT in Gandhinagar.To regulate such institutions, the government established IFSCA on April 27 last year with its head office in Gandhinagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:11 IST
IFSCA becomes member of International Organization of Securities Commissions

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Friday said it has become an associate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) works closely with the G20 and the Financial Stability Board in setting up the standards for strengthening the securities markets, IFSCA said.

The IOSCO Objectives and Principles of Securities Regulation have been endorsed by Financial Stability Board as one of the key standards for sound financial systems. The membership of IOSCO would provide IFSCA the platform to exchange information at the global level and regional level on areas of common interests.

Further, the IOSCO platform would enable IFSCA to learn from the experiences and best practices of the regulators of other well established financial centres, it said. The first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in the country has been set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

To regulate such institutions, the government established IFSCA on April 27 last year with its head office in Gandhinagar. In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at IFSCs in the country.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978...

Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in K'taka

After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC class 12 students, w...

Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the...

Over 4.84 cr ITRs for 2019-20 filed till Dec 31

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till December 31, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021