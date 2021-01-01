Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ayurveda formulations to be tested by CCMB for checking anti-viral efficacy

Standardised Ayurveda formulations provided by AVS in Kottakkal would be tested on the lab-grown coronavirus in the cell culture system, the premier research institute here said on Friday.If it yields tangible results, the project will lead to a major progress in pharmaceutical industry in India, CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:31 IST
COVID-19: Ayurveda formulations to be tested by CCMB for checking anti-viral efficacy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ayurveda formulations would be tested on lab-grown strains of coronavirus by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here to ascertain their anti-viral efficacy in the fight against the pathogen, under a pact with Kerala-based Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS). Standardised Ayurveda formulations provided by AVS in Kottakkal would be tested on the lab-grown coronavirus in the cell culture system, the premier research institute here said on Friday.

''If it yields tangible results, the project will lead to a major progress in pharmaceutical industry in India,'' CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said. While the country possessed a lot of ancient wisdom, it has lacked defined regulatory protocols for testing the efficacy of formulations that were based on classical texts, he said.

In the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, it has become imperative to rigorously test the different treatment possibilities before they were used by the public, he said. ''At CCMB, we have established an efficacy testing facility for drugs and devices by using the lab-grown coronavirus.This can be used for testing the antiviral efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations too,'' Mishra said.

The AVS was joining hands with CCMB with the clear objective of attempting to validate classical knowledge of Ayurveda with the aid of modern science, AVS Senior Scientist C T Sulaiman said. ''We are hopeful that findings of this study will yield useful therapeutic support in the current situation. The chemical evaluation of the selected formulations showed presence of potent molecules, and they will be investigated further,'' he said.

AVS is a 118-years old charitable institution engaged in the practice and propagation of Ayurveda. It manufactured more than 500 formulations, the release said. The CCMB, a premier life science research institute, has been testing, sequencing and growing coronavirus strains in its labs for various study purposes.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021