Kerala PSU produces 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in schools

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 PTI A state-run pharmaceutical company has produced 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in government and aided schools in Kerala. Authorities had given strict instructions to follow COVID guidelines right from wearing face masks to using sanitisers in schools.The state-run company was distributing the disinfectant liquid based on the order placed by the Department of Public Instructions DPI.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI): A state-run pharmaceutical company has produced 83,000 litres of sanitiser to distribute in government and aided schools in Kerala. As educational institutions reopened in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol last week, the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals manufactured enough stock of sanitiser to be distributed in 4,402 schools in government and aided sectors across the state, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said here.

Classes for the 10th and 12th standards in government, aided and private sector schools reopened on the New Year day after nine months adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Authorities had given strict instructions to follow COVID guidelines right from wearing face masks to using sanitisers in schools.

The state-run company was distributing the disinfectant liquid based on the order placed by the Department of Public Instructions (DPI). The sanitiser distribution has already started in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayand districts and the rest of the districts would be covered soon.

The KSDP had forayed into santizer making following the government directive in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus. The company brought out a cost-effective sanitiser as per the standards of the World Health Organisation, the minister said, adding that it had also distributed the liquid substance to the state Election Commission and the Health Department.

So far, 20 lakh litres of sanitiser have been produced under this PSU, garnering a turnover of Rs 51.88 crore, the minister added..

