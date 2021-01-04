Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Nainital MP discharged from AIIMS after undergoing treatment for COVID-19

BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt was discharged on Monday from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was discharged after all his test reports came out normal, his office said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:37 IST
BJP's Nainital MP discharged from AIIMS after undergoing treatment for COVID-19

BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt was discharged on Monday from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Bhatt had been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 16. He was discharged after all his test reports came out normal, his office said. However, he will remain in isolation at his official residence in the national capital for some more time

Bhatt said he is alright now and thanked everyone for their good wishes and blessings, saying that had led to his recovery.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP Telangana prez takes exception to attacks on some temples in AP

Taking exception to the incidents of desecration of idols in some temples in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP in Telangana on Monday said the patience of Hindus and BJP activists should not be construed as timidity. The coming bypoll to Tirupati Lok...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses JNU student's plea to preserve witness CDRs in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed an application by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal for preserving mobile numbers, customer application forms and call detail records CDRs of witnesses, including police officials, in the conspirac...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...

Commission on minorities rights submits report to Pak SC on Hindu temple attack

A one-man commission on the rights of minorities submitted its report to Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday on the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, recommending that the shrines land should be retrieved from la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021