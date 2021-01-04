Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Christians have won hearts of people through service: KhotkarPTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:06 IST
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe country
Speaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Christians are peace-loving and work inthe health and education sectors. ''Their contributions shouldnot be forgotten,'' he added.
