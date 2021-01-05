Left Menu
Development News Edition

State on guard to check bird flu: Karnataka Health Minister

Though no cases of avian flu have come to my notice yet, I have told the health officers in the border districts to be alert, Sudhakar told reporters here.To a query on a few teachers and students contracting coronavirus after the reopening of schools for grade 10 and PU-II year students, the minister said there was no need to panic.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:48 IST
State on guard to check bird flu: Karnataka Health Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday directed health officers in border districts of the state to remain vigilant in the view of avian flu outbreak in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. He also said guidelines would be issued to all the districts to take necessary action.

''The avian flu was first noticed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Though no cases (of avian flu) have come to my notice yet, I have told the health officers in the border districts to be alert,'' Sudhakar told reporters here.

To a query on a few teachers and students contracting coronavirus after the reopening of schools for grade 10 and PU-II year students, the minister said there was no need to panic. ''.. I want to say that schools and colleges are functioning properly and children have started coming.

People have to cooperate for the academic progress of the students,'' Sudhakar underlined. The Health Minister stressed that the government was alert and if at all students and teachers get infected then there is an improved medical system in place in the state.

On the UK returnees, he said 37 of them have tested positive for coronavirus. Ten among the 37 who returned from the UK were found to be carrying the mutant of coronavirus.

As 75 UK returnees have not yet been traced, the Minister said he would speak to the Home Minister afresh on this issue.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to set out next stage of COVID-19 economic support in March -Sunak

Britain will set out plans for the next package of COVID-19 economic support at the time of its March budget, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday in response to suggestions businesses faced a cliff edge when current measures ended....

Indian vaccine makers end spat, pledge 'smooth rollout' of COVID-19 shots

Serum Institute of India SII and Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday they would end a public spat and focus on rolling out COVID-19 shots after executives of both Indian vaccine makers clashed over the approval of their rival shots.Both companie...

PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section of freight corridor on Jan 7

Days after inaugurating the 351-km Khurja-Bhaupur section in the eastern arm of the mega project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new stretch of the Dedicated Freight Corridor for commercial operations, between Haryanas Rewar...

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; financials, IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex defied gravity for the 10th straight session to close at a fresh lifetime high on Tuesday as robust buying in financial and IT stocks offset lacklustre global cues. Persistent foreign fund inflows supported the bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021