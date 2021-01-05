Youth detained for abducting, raping minor in UP's Bareilly

A youth has been detained for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car, police said here on Tuesday. Fareedpur Circle Officer Aalok Agrahari said on Sunday, the 14-year-old girl, along with her 7-year-old niece, had gone to a toilet built outside their home when the youth, along with his friends, abducted and raped her.

The girl was sent for a medical examination on Tuesday. The girl’s father claimed that the youth abducted both girls.

He said police stopped the car near Dharampur Pulia and rescued both. The circle officer said the youth has been detained and and the matter is being investigated.