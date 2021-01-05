Left Menu
Jharkhand's Ramgarh tops Niti Aayog aspirational districts ranking in November

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir Karnataka, Gadchiroli Maharashtra have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.Dumka and Sahibganj of Jharkhand have been ranked at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir (Karnataka), Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Dumka and Sahibganj of Jharkhand have been ranked at fourth and fifth positions, respectively. The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in December 2019.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking. Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

