Nigeria: Institutes ready to resume classrooms, says Chairman of University of Ilorin

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has assured its readiness to go back to classrooms in Nigeria, according to a report by Today Ng.

Signed by the Chairman of the University of Ilorin Chapter of ASUU, Saliu Ajao, the union has shown its preparedness in the reopening after the suspension of the nine-month-old strike by the Union. The ASUU Chairman applauded the students and their parents belonging to the institution for their patience and understanding.

Ajao noted the importance of the strike as it was led to press demands that would complement the progress in Nigeria's educational system. The lecturers in Unilorin have also returned to the institution as well in other institutions also, he added

"The lecturers are prepared to cover as much ground as possible and within the shortest possible time," Ajao said.

Ajao further added that a directive has been issued for the lecturers to direct them with outstanding scripts to mark. He also advised students to do revision and get their minds all brushed up before returning to classrooms, libraries, and laboratories since the sooner the Federal Government would issue a directive of re-opening the Universities, the sooner the students need to be in classrooms.

Ajao mentioned that the Union has been securing its demand each time it has asked for the required demands. "The honesty, discipline, civility and sincerity of the ASUU leadership are some of the ingredients of the Union's successes," he added.

However, taking to Twitter, ASUU said that the resumptions depend on schools.

The Union has always been open to discussion and engagement with the authorities, said Ajao.

