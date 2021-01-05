Maha WCD to give priority to orphans in contractual hiring

The Maharashtra Woman and ChildDevelopment department has decided to give priority to orphancandidates in its contract based recruitments as part of aninitiative taken by minister Yashomati Thakur and her juniorBacchu Kadu, officials said on Tuesday

In a statement, the WCD department said orphancandidates will get priority in hiring on contract basis forposts such as office assistants, data entry operators etc

The candidates will have to comply with all mandatoryrequirements like physical fitness, academic qualification andtechnical skills, it added.