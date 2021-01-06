Left Menu
Delhi govt asks schools to submit innovations done by teachers for ensuring education in COVID times

The Delhi government has directed schools here to submit the innovations done by teachers and management committee members to ensure education in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the practices undertaken by them for COVID-19 management.

The Delhi government has directed schools here to submit the innovations done by teachers and management committee members to ensure education in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the practices undertaken by them for COVID-19 management. Schools in the national capital are closed since March last year. Though several states have partially reopened schools, the Delhi government has announced that schools will reopen only after a vaccine is available.

Teaching and learning activities moved online since the closure of schools, prompting teachers to innovate with teaching methods. ''Considering teachers and SMC (School Management Committee) members have played a crucial role both in the management of COVID-19 and innovations in the light of school closures, they must be highlighted,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is soon launching a journal called 'Children First: Journal on Children's Lives' and the first issue of the journal is on the theme 'Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of the children', it said. ''Thus, the DCPCR has requested that teachers and SMC members may learn about the journal and may make submissions of their innovations and practices,'' the DoE said.

Teachers have been asked to submit entries by February 20. ''Principals must disseminate the information among all the teachers and SMC members and encourage them to highlight the innovations,'' the DoE said.

