TIMES INTERSCHOOL QUIZ COMPETITION IS AUGMENTING WITH PARTICIPATION. HAVE YOU REGISTERED YET?

The commencement of the Times Inter School Quiz Competition has had an overwhelming response at https://www.timesschoolquiz.com/login so far and the organizers are eagerly welcoming participation from all across the southern state. Cause what fun is it if a competition is not tough to win. The prelims have gone live since New Year’s Eve and there has been booming with participation so far. The most popular quiz in town will be is available for brainstormers to give a shot until January 14th, 2021. Designed on a single-login, One Time play format, preliminary round is being hosted on the Times’ website for all registered participants from the login section. Participants can register and play the quiz on the same day or can register on a particular day while play the quiz on a different date.

The Competition is an initiative by Optimal Media Solution. A Times Group company presented by E-learning partner - Practically, University Partner - Amrita University, Cookie Partner – UNIBIC and Green Partner - BGAUSS. With the top 100 qualifying participants moving onto the Quarter finals, further rounds shall be conducted over the Practically app, an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6-12 with a focus on STEM learning. It is an experiential learning app that brings learning alive through immersive videos, augmented reality and 3D simulations. Furthermore, it enhances conceptual understanding and improving retention with features like life-like videos, hands-on learning, live classes and AI assistant. The 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution enables students to reach out to subject experts. 3, 00,000+ students are already benefiting from Practically.

The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, gives schools and its teachers access to the Practically teacher app FREE of cost. Teachers can access 3000+ videos and 1000+ simulations/AR and features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework etc. The app covers universal curriculum across Math and Science for classes 6-12. Over 130 schools across India are already using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic. Winners will grab a chance to win attractive cash prizes and deals apart from the amazing BGauss A2 Electric Scooter reserved for the one stealing the show.

Senior Level- (Standards IX-XII) Winner – Rs 40,000+ 1 Year Legend subscription from Practically + BGauss A2 Electric Scooter + Trophy and Certificate 1st Runners up - Rs 30,000+70% Voucher of Practically Subscription, Trophy and Certificate+Cash Voucher worth Rs.20, 000 along with goodies from BGAUSS 2nd Runners up – Rs 20,000+50% Voucher of Practically Subscription, Trophy and certificate+Cash Voucher worth Rs.10,000 along with goodies from BGAUSS Junior Level - (Standards VI-VIII) Winner – Rs 40,000 + 1 Year Legend subscription from Practically, Trophy and Certificate 1st Runners up - Rs 30,000+70% voucher for Practically subscription, Trophy and Certificate 2nd Runners up – Rs 20,000+50% voucher for Practically subscription, Trophy and Certificate In addition to above prizes, Practically is also giving away between 20-40% discount vouchers on their annual subscription, to all students who get eliminated between qualifiers and finals. BGauss, one of the top rated & fastest growing consumer preferred electric Scooter in India for easy, smart and efficient city commutes is a dynamic, stylish, premium-yet-affordable automobile brand. The Green partner of the event has an amazing A2 Electric Scooter for a giveaway to the event’s winner among a bunch of budding scholars.

The Grand Finale would be hosted by Celebrity Quiz master Gautam Bose The Times Group has always engaged young minds through the pages of the Times of India. Newspapers in Education (NIE) is a cooperative effort between schools and newspapers to promote the use of newspapers as an educational resource. Parents and teachers have consistently enforced that reading of newspapers – builds on the intellectual capital of a state that can drive the evolution of a forward-looking generation. To support the effort and the event, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands hand in hand as the University partner. A multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research academia that is accredited IA' by NAAC and is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India. Amrita is spread across six campuses in three states of India - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the headquarters at Ettimadai, Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu. The cookie with more: UNIBIC UNIBIC is an international, premium, high quality and youthful brand and has always been a master at innovations. Its mission is to offer superior quality, differentiated products and been seen as an innovator that keeps introducing new variants from time-to-time to cater to consumer’s taste buds. UNIBIC clearly stands apart for being the innovators in the cookie space in the Indian market Your chance to shine is just two clicks away. Register now at https://www.timesschoolquiz.com/login PWR PWR

