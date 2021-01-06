Left Menu
Development News Edition

English school exams cancelled after COVID-19 disruption

England entered its third national lockdown on Tuesday, shutting schools and shops and ordering citizens to stay at home as a surge in cases of a new coronavirus variant threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system. Williamson said exams for 14 to 18 year olds - used to determine entry to colleges and university - would be replaced by teacher-assessed grades.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST
English school exams cancelled after COVID-19 disruption

Schoolchildren in England will not sit formal exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, education minister Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday, with teachers to assess students and decide their grades instead. England entered its third national lockdown on Tuesday, shutting schools and shops and ordering citizens to stay at home as a surge in cases of a new coronavirus variant threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.

Williamson said exams for 14 to 18 year olds - used to determine entry to colleges and university - would be replaced by teacher-assessed grades. "Although exams are the fairest way we have of assessing what a student knows, the impact of this pandemic now means that it is not possible to have these exams this year," he told parliament.

Earlier this year Williamson was widely criticised for relying on an algorithm to determine students' grades. He was forced to abandon the system after flaws produced unfair results for some students, affecting their admission to universities. After a public outcry, the algorithm-determined results were replaced with teachers' predicted grades where students felt they had been marked too low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of deceased in Malegaon 2008 case write to Mukul Rohatgi not to appear for Lt Colonel Purohit

The relatives of the deceased in the Malegaon 2008 bomb blast case objected to the appearance of Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for accused Lt Colonel Purohit. Father, mother, wife and brother of six diseased sent letter to Muku...

RBI appoints full-time director of College of Supervisors

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said its College of Supervisors CoS, which was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, is now being fully operationalised with full-time director supported by an Academic Advisory Council A...

WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secr...

Ex-Maha minister seeks free COVID-19 vaccination for journos

Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Wednesday demanded that journalists be given free COVID-19 vaccine as they work in the frontline of the pandemic. He made the demand during a programme held on the occasion of Journalists Day tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021