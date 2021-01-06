CEC LAHDC Kargil calls on LG Ladakh, highlights various demands

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan has sought the intervention of Lt Governor Ladakh R K Mathur to urge the central government to take steps for non-lapsing of the 2020-21 budget in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. Khan made the plea when he called on the Lt Governor at Raj Niwas in Leh on Tuesday, highlighting that the COVID-19 situation has hampered the financial expenditure of the UT and it is feared that due to lapsing of the budget, various developmental activities would suffer badly.

He said the budgets of UT Ladakh including District Capex Budget as well as State Sector Budgets are currently lapsable. Khan also requested the LG to take up the matter for early release of all pending work done liabilities of various developmental works of the district since 2015 with Union Territory of J-K and resolution of the issues of contractors of Kargil, the spokesman said.

During the course of the meeting, the spokesman said, the CEC extended his heartfelt gratitude to Mathur for keeping the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway open till December 31, 2020, operation of the Pawan Hans helicopter service and the great support extended for COVID-19 mitigation measures especially the establishment of RT-PCR Lab in Kargil district. As regards to the issues pertaining to the education department, Khan urged the LG to address the issue of the shortage of principals and lecturers in higher secondary schools in Kargil which is hampering the education of students.

Other demands put forth by the CEC included reservation of seats for Ladakhi students in professional institutes of J-K as per past norms till proper infrastructure for higher learning is developed in Ladakh, early commencement of recruitment process for the unemployed youth and formal sanctioning of Government Degree College at Sankoo, the spokesman said. Khan while expressing gratitude to Mathur for sanctioning Rs 25 crore for construction of Kargil Bhawan at Delhi urged him to take up the matter of beginning its construction works at the earliest with the CPWD.

He also sought intervention of the LG for establishment of an IRP battalion at Kargil and accord of sanction of the stationing of a company till a battalion is sanctioned in the district, enhancement of the salary of Rehbar-e-Khel employees, opportunity for local contractors to participate in contracts issued by the NHIDCL and opening up of a Sowa Rigpa Institute in Kargil, the spokesman said. He said Khan also requested the LG for his intervention for carrying out the feasibility study of the Kargil airport and to initiate civil aircraft services from there so as to ease the general public, especially patients and students for their travels outside the district.

