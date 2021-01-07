Kenya: 10,000 students ditch private schools, enrolled in public institutions

With the reopening of schools in Kenya, the schools are observing a trend where students are exiting private schools and getting enrolled in public institutions, according to a report by Kenyans.co.Ke.

Reportedly stating in a press meet earlier on Wednesday, George Magoha, Cabinet Secretary of Education Kenya noted that around 10,000 students in the country have been enrolled in public schools.

Schools in Kenya opened on January 4, 2021, after which the trend has been observed, it reported. In Nyeri over 1,000 students had switched to public institutions, he added.

However, confirming the switch the private institutions in Kenya had recorded a substantial switch, it added.

"So far so good and we are happy the transfer of learners to public schools has not been as huge as was anticipated," said Mutheu Kasanga, the Kenya Private Schools Association Chairperson.

The transfer of schools was visible in August 2020 after many parents raised the concern about schools charging extra costs with the students attending virtual classes.

Followed by a caution to the schools that issued a new fee structure increased to Ksh80,000 that to the recommended Ksh53,554. Further adding to it the schools reported that the raised fees had been issued to upgrade school infrastructure, among other requirements.

Magoha further took the opportunity to acknowledge the complaints raised by Kenyans about the lack of resources in schools, when Rwanda had constructed over 22,000 new classes for its students.

He also mentioned that the authorities had issued an amount of Ksh15 billion for infrastructural development in the schools while around Ksh8 billion had been utilized to construct new classes.