Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: 10,000 students ditch private schools, enrolled in public institutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:23 IST
Kenya: 10,000 students ditch private schools, enrolled in public institutions
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@KituiCountyGovt)

With the reopening of schools in Kenya, the schools are observing a trend where students are exiting private schools and getting enrolled in public institutions, according to a report by Kenyans.co.Ke.

Reportedly stating in a press meet earlier on Wednesday, George Magoha, Cabinet Secretary of Education Kenya noted that around 10,000 students in the country have been enrolled in public schools.

Schools in Kenya opened on January 4, 2021, after which the trend has been observed, it reported. In Nyeri over 1,000 students had switched to public institutions, he added.

However, confirming the switch the private institutions in Kenya had recorded a substantial switch, it added.

"So far so good and we are happy the transfer of learners to public schools has not been as huge as was anticipated," said Mutheu Kasanga, the Kenya Private Schools Association Chairperson.

The transfer of schools was visible in August 2020 after many parents raised the concern about schools charging extra costs with the students attending virtual classes.

Followed by a caution to the schools that issued a new fee structure increased to Ksh80,000 that to the recommended Ksh53,554. Further adding to it the schools reported that the raised fees had been issued to upgrade school infrastructure, among other requirements.

Magoha further took the opportunity to acknowledge the complaints raised by Kenyans about the lack of resources in schools, when Rwanda had constructed over 22,000 new classes for its students.

He also mentioned that the authorities had issued an amount of Ksh15 billion for infrastructural development in the schools while around Ksh8 billion had been utilized to construct new classes.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine expands to GP services in UK

Supplies of the Oxford University vaccine produced by AstraZeneca vaccine have begun expanding to General Practice GP led services from Thursday to make it easier to protect care home residents and other vulnerable people against COVID-19, ...

Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kongs most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-12-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the citys national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.W...

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation fr...

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE code 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021