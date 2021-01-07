Hungary proposes to extend remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Left Menu
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Hungary is proposing to extend remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said.

Zoltan Maruzsa told an online briefing on Thursday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government would make a decision about the extension on Friday, adding however that classroom teaching in secondary schools was unlikely to resume next week.

