Hungary proposes to extend remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing to extend remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said.

Zoltan Maruzsa told an online briefing on Thursday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government would make a decision about the extension on Friday, adding however that classroom teaching in secondary schools was unlikely to resume next week.

