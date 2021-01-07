Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu to review preparedness, oversee dry run of COVID-19 vaccination

Left Menu
This is one of the four national vaccine storage facilities, the other three being at Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal, the statement said.He will also visit the vaccination Centre at Chengalpattu. He will be visiting the Hindustan Bio-Tech Ltd campus at Chengalpattu after concluding his supervision at these sites, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:11 IST
New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to review preparedness and oversee the dry run of COVID-19 vaccination, an official statement said.

A massive countrywide mock drill to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted on Friday in 736 districts across 33 states and UTs. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said Vardhan will personally review the preparedness and oversee the dry run operations at the scheduled sites during his visit to the state.

The Union health minister will visit the sessions site at Government General Hospital, Chennai followed by the one at Government Omandurar Hospital, Chennai. In the afternoon he will visit the private vaccination centre in Apollo Hospital, Chennai after a brief visit to the General Medical Store Depot (GMSD) in Periamedu. This is one of the four national vaccine storage facilities, the other three being at Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal, the statement said.

He will also visit the vaccination Centre at Chengalpattu. He will be visiting the Hindustan Bio-Tech Ltd campus at Chengalpattu after concluding his supervision at these sites, it added..

