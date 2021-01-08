LUNCH SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings Will Pucovskil bw b Saini 62 David Warner c Pujara b Siraj 5 Marnus Labuschagne c Rahane b Jadeja 91 Steven Smith batting 76 Matthew Wade c Bumrah b Jadeja 13 Cameron Green lbw Bumrah 0 Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2 Total (For 5 wkts, 84.5 Overs) 249 Fall of Wickets: 1-6. 2-106, 3-206, 4-232, 5-249 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19.5-5-37-1, Mohammed Siraj 22-3-63-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-1-74-0, Navdeep Saini 7-0-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-43-2.

