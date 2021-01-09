Maha: Decision to reopen colleges to be taken by Jan 20
Maharashtra minister Uday Samanton Saturday said the state government will take a decision byJanuary 20 about reopening colleges with 50 per cent capacity.Samant, who is the state minister for higher andtechnical education, made the statement during a meeting withcollege principals and other stakeholders.My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with50 per cent capacity as a first step.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:44 IST
Samant, who is the state minister for higher andtechnical education, made the statement during a meeting withcollege principals and other stakeholders.
''My ministry is mulling over reopening colleges with50 per cent capacity as a first step. I will discuss the issuewith the chief minister and other stakeholders so that anofficial announcement can be made by January 20,'' Samant said.
The ministry has initiated a review of the currentstatus of colleges, availability of students, non-teachingstaff and hostels, he said.
The minister also assured of initiating therecruitment procedure for several vacant posts of teachingstaff at state-run and state-aided colleges.
Schools and colleges have remained shut since March,2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools andjunior colleges were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in parts ofthe state earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Samant said a 12-member committee has beenset up under the chairmanship of noted musician HridaynathMangeshkar to draft a proposal for an international-standardmusic college in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
