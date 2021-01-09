Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:14 IST
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati

As many as 26 teachers andtwo students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha'sGajapati district after the reopening of schools, promptingthe administration to send a senior officer to the district onSaturday to take stock of the situation.

Though the development has sparked fears across thestate, the administration has urged everyone not to panic astheir samples were tested before the reopening of schools onFriday.

''There are 26 teachers and two students among the 31persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapatidistrict in the last two days,'' Chief District Medical OfficerP K Patra said.

A senior official of the School and Mass EducationDepartment, however, said the detection of COVID-19 casesamong students and teachers has nothing to do with thereopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12.

''All these tests were conducted before the reopeningof schools on January 8. The department had instructed schoolauthorities to conduct COVID-19 tests of students and teachersif they exhibit symptoms,'' the official told PTI.

No school in the state has ordered COVID-19 testswithin two days, he said, adding S&ME secretary SatyabrataSahoo has asked senior officials to visit all the districts tooversee the situation.

The Gajapati CDMO said the fresh infections might havecome from the migratory population from neighbouring AndhraPradesh.

The S&ME Department said that all schools are beingregularly sanitised.

The official of the department said the teachers andstudents who have tested positive for the infection will notbe allowed to enter the schools and will remain in home orinstitutional quarantine as per the standard operatingprocedure.

The officer deputed to Gajapati will also ascertainwhether the infected teachers and students had visited theirschools in the last two days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021