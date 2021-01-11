Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in areas like Austin and College Station.The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.By Monday morning, a light dusting covered grassy and elevated surfaces across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.Total snowfall of about 4 inches was expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:34 IST
Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, moving into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday after blowing across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi the day before. The blanket of white falling across the region forced some school and government office closures, and fostered some play time for adults and children cooped up in the pandemic.

As many as 6 inches of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night. The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in areas like Austin and College Station.

The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.

By Monday morning, a light dusting covered grassy and elevated surfaces across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Total snowfall of about 4 inches was expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported. State government offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday — including in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located — according to The Advocate.

More than 100,000 customers in Texas and over 45,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.

Several school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for only virtual learning in Mississippi and southern Arkansas, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow were expected for areas including Vicksburg and Yazoo City, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Communities further south in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama missed the snow, but got rain or sleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference...

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll

By Mohammed Omer GAROWE, Somalia, Jan 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - N early a third of Somalias parliamentary seats will be reserved for female lawmakers in an election next month, the prime minister said, a measure long demanded by women...

UP Governor and Ramesh Pokhriyal discuss issues related to education sector

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel called on Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank here today. Implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and other issues relating to Education sector were discussed du...

Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5 pc by Sep 2021: RBI FSR

Banks gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario, according to Financial Stability Report FSR released by the Reserve Bank of India.If the macroec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021