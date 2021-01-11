UP Governor and Ramesh Pokhriyal discuss issues related to education sector

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel called on Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' here today. Implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and other issues relating to Education sector were discussed during the meeting. Senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

During the meeting Smt. Anandiben Patel highlighted the initiatives taken by the State Education Department, Uttar Pradesh such as providing training to Anganwadi workers, teachers training, etc to ensure the academic welfare of the students. She also presented a copy of the book 'Teacher's guide' for students of Pre-primary level and Primary level, to the Union Minister. The guide will help teachers to develop a better understanding of student-centric teaching practices covering various subjects of environment, value education, etc in a joyful manner.

Shri Pokhriyal informed that as outlined in New Education policy, the foundation literacy and numeracy mission will be extended to Early Childhood Care Education for which a framework will be prepared on learning outcomes, teachers training, etc. He also informed that NCERT is developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). He added that the suggestions given in the Teacher's Guide will be examined and suitably incorporated in the NCF.

(With Inputs from PIB)