Left Menu
Development News Edition

SMAM urges govt to prefer secondary sector steel for construction projects

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:16 IST
SMAM urges govt to prefer secondary sector steel for construction projects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra has urged the central government to encourage the secondary steel sector by preferring its products in government construction projects.

Speaking to PTI, SMAM president Yogesh Mandhani said the secondary steel sector has upgraded technology to make good quality products.

He informed that the association has written letters Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting them to prefer secondary sector steel in construction projects.

The secondary steel sector contributes around 57 of the total production in the industry and generates huge employment.

Mandhai said about 138 small and medium steel units are running in Maharashtra.

The steel units are facing a shortage of raw material as the lease of most of the mines have been expired and extraction of ore has come to a halt, he added.

Mandhani said the cost of steel is rising due to higher demand and shortage of ore.

If the government prefers steel from the secondary sector, the price of steel will come down as the secondary sector sells steel at a less price than the primary sector, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 47 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,342, according to a medical bulletin.No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 327, as per the bulletin.There are 259 active cases as of n...

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres seeks a second term - letter

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council and the president of the 193-member General Assembly on Monday that he seeks a second five-year term at the helm of the world body, according to a letter seen by Re...

Libyan jailed for life for UK stabbing spree

A man was told he would spend the rest of his life behind bars by a British judge on Tuesday for murdering three men in a stabbing spree at a park in an attack last year deemed a terrorist incident. Libyan Khairi Saadallah, 26, had pleaded ...

Trump expected to return Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism -source

The Trump administration plans to return Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to improve relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021