Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more crows found dead, samples sent for tests

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:36 IST
Seven more crows found dead, samples sent for tests

Seven more crows were found deadat different places in the city on Monday, amid fears of birdflu spread in neighbouring Kerala.

Official sources said the samples from the crows werecollected and sent for testing.

Three crows were found on the road near Pacchanadydumping yard, two near Shaktinagar housing colony and two morenear Kuppepadavu school road, the sources said.

Health department officials visited the spots andcollected the samples.

Six crows were found dead at Manjanady near here recentlyand samples collected from them had tested negative for birdflu.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had said on January9 that there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and alltests done so far have turned negative.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha andKottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officialsto cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021