Seven more crows found dead, samples sent for tests

Seven more crows were found deadat different places in the city on Monday, amid fears of birdflu spread in neighbouring Kerala.

Official sources said the samples from the crows werecollected and sent for testing.

Three crows were found on the road near Pacchanadydumping yard, two near Shaktinagar housing colony and two morenear Kuppepadavu school road, the sources said.

Health department officials visited the spots andcollected the samples.

Six crows were found dead at Manjanady near here recentlyand samples collected from them had tested negative for birdflu.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had said on January9 that there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and alltests done so far have turned negative.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha andKottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officialsto cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

