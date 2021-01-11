Marathi author M M Karnik to be honoured with Janasthan Award

Renowned Marathi litterateurMadhu Mangesh Karnik has been selected for the prestigiousJanasthan Award for the year 2021.

Karnik will receive the award in a ceremony to beorganised in Nashik on March 10, Award Committee presidentVilas Lonari told reporters here.

The award was instituted by the Kusumagraj Pratishthanin Nashik in 1991 with an objective to honour litterateurs andartists who have made special contribution to the Marathiliterature.

The biennial award carries Rs 1 lakh cash, a mementoand a citation.

Born on April 28, 1933, Karnik has written many novelsand poems.

He was the president of the 64th All India MarathiLiterary Meet which was held in Ratnagiri in 1990.

Noted litterateurs like Vijay Tendulkar, VindaKarandikar, Indira Sant to name a few had received theJanasthan award in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)