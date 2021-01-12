Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth commission to be set up in Uttarakhand: CM Rawat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:32 IST
Youth commission to be set up in Uttarakhand: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said a youth commission will soon be set up in the state.

Rawat made the announcement during a virtual dialogue held with youth on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda celebrated as Yuva Chetna Diwas.

''A youth commission will soon come into existence. Budgetary allocation has already been made for it,'' the Chief Minister said.

Asking the youth of the state to draw inspiration from the life of Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said they should make his ''Get up and don't rest till you have achieved your goal in life'' call as the guiding principle of their lives.

The dialogue with the youth threw up many new and valuable suggestions and all district magistrates (DMs) have been asked to compile them as they could be worth incorporating into government policies in future, Rawat said after the interactive programme.

Sports Minister Arvind Pandey said the state's sports policy that has been designed to promote promising young talent is to be published soon which will provide the youth an opportunity to build a career in the field of sports.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said essay writing competitions are being held on the occasion at 127 places in the state.

The first prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second of Rs 75,000 and the third of Rs 50,000 will be given to the winners in these categories by the Chief Minister on January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish COVID-19 cases cross 500,000 mark as hospitals near limit

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed o...

Justin Trudeau shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

HP govt announces public holiday for panchayat polls on Jan 17, 19 and 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that January 17, 19 and 21 will be public holidays on account of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions PRI where the polls are scheduled to be held on the respective dates, an official spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021