Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine arrested for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Pak

The incident came to light when the body of the victim, a resident of Laung Khan Larik area in Khairpur who went missing on January 9, was found in a banana orchard on January 11, police said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:55 IST
Nine arrested for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Pak

Pakistani police on Tuesday arrested nine suspects in connection to the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The incident came to light when the body of the victim, a resident of Laung Khan Larik area in Khairpur who went missing on January 9, was found in a banana orchard on January 11, police said. The post mortem report had confirmed the minor girl was first raped and then strangulated to death by the assailants.

Fida Hussain Mastoi , the Sukkur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), said that the girl worked as a housemaid near to her house.

“Her father is a motorbike rickshaw driver and has eight children,” he said.

Mastoi said the girl often used to stay at her employer’s house and it was in the knowledge of her parents, which is why they did not notice her absence until a day after she went missing. He said when the girl didn’t return home for two-days they went searching at her workplace but they were told she had left two days back.

Mastoi said that later the girl’s body was found at a banana orchid and police had also traced the footprints of two suspects at the spot.

“Police have picked up nine suspects so far,” he said.

Mastoi said DNA tests of all the suspects will be conducted at the Forensic & Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, while a case will be registered into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Arab League vow to deepen cooperation in counter terrorism

India and Arab League states on Tuesday vowed to boost trade and investment, and also stressed the need for deepening cooperation in combating terrorism as well as in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.The third Senior Off...

Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal, arms seized

The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal who allegedly killed a rival gang member in a shootout in the posh Gomti Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh last week, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vishwakar...

French health ministry reports 19,753 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 19,753 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, up from Mondays 3,582. Frances cumulative total of cases stands at 2,806,590, the sixth-highest in the world.The COVID-19 death toll wa...

Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide COVID vaccine roll-out

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.The first batch of Covis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021