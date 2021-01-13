IIHM Conducts Super Chef Finals to send INDIA entry in World's Biggest Culinary Competition 'Young Chef Olympiad'

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has found a deserving representative to the International Young Chef Olympiad 2021 in Swetang Ranjan, a student of IIHM Kolkata campus. Swetang is the winner of the Super Chef 2020, that is held every year between final year students of IIHM to display their skills and knowledge after spending three years at the premier hospitality management institution. The young boy from Kolkata, who is passionate about cooking different types of cuisines, bagged the crown at the finals of the Super Chef along with a cash prize of Rs 60,000 in the competition held on 8th January, 2021 at IIHM Goa campus. The competition was held among eight participants, each representing their respective IIHM campus across India. While Swetang was winner, Devvrat Singh Rathore, IIHM Jaipur was the first runner-up and also won a cash prize of 25000. Komal Vinay from IIHM Hyderabad was the second runner-up and took home a cash prize of Rs 15000 in the Super Chef 2020 grand finals. IIHM Super Chef competition is an annual culinary competition among final year students of the institution who have studied in the food production department. After an elaborate screening process at each campus by senior faculty, the best student is selected to represent the campus at the competition. The Super Chef competition is actually a test of what students have learnt through three years at IIHM.

Considering the pandemic situation, this year, for the first time, the final round of Super Chef was held on the virtual platform. The participants were flown in from their respective campuses to Goa but they had to perform before live cameras as well. Like every year, the final round was a test of basic skills, innovation and recipe discipline. In the first segment of the final round, the participants were judged on technique, precision, yield, hygiene and food safety.

In the second part, the participants had to prepare a main entrée of four portions in which they were judged by cooking technique, composition, consistency, taste and balance. The last section was the dessert where the participants had to prepare a chocolate souffle as instructed. Swetang bagged the first prize through his wonderfully prepared and well presented Fish paupiette (Plain and Pesto layers) and grilled fish with lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, pumpkin kokam couli and chickpeas and eggplant ragu served in a banana boat for his entrée. ''It's a great feeling to be able to win the Super Chef competition, moreover because I will get to represent India in YCO 2021. I will put in my best effort in YCO 2021 and try to win the trophy this year,'' said Swetang. Dr. Suborno Bose, the Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM, said, ''Our India representative to YCO 2021 is Swetang Ranjan from IIHM Kolkata. He will be trained by our senior faculty so that he can compete against the other countries and secure a good position.''About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

