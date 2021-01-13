Left Menu
Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for JEE

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:05 IST
Amazon India on Wednesdayannounced the launch of Amazon Academy to help studentspreparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) toengineering colleges.

The online preparation offering will equip students within-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE,through curated learning material, live lectures andcomprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry, itsaid in a statement.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available freeof cost on theweband theGoogle Play store, it said.

''Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEEpreparatory resources at launch, including specially craftedmock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpickedquestions with hints and detailed step by step solutions forpractice'', the statement said.

All learning material and exam content has been developedby expert faculty from across the country, it said.

In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT,VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from thequality content resources available.

The content is currently available for free and willcontinue to be for the next few months, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

