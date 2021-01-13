No. of COVID vaccination centres in Delhi reduced to 75: Sources

The total number of sites in Delhi where COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will be conducted on January 16 has been revised to 75 from 89 decided earlier by authorities, sources said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is all set for the first phase of the immunisation exercise with healthcare workers being put in the front line to get the dose.

The number of vaccination centres in Delhi has been revised to 75 now from 89 earlier, the sources said.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security.

A senior official at the hospital said 22 boxes, each containing 1,200 vials of the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, were delivered to the facility. Each vial of 5 milliliters has 10 doses.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Sadarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospitals and Max Hospital will be among the vaccination centres here, as they were in list of 89 centres.

The vaccination roll-out is expected to be kicked off from the LNJP Hospital on January 16 with a simple ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, sources earlier said.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

