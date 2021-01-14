Left Menu
History-sheeter attempts escape on pretext of loo break; UP STF nabs him after gunfight

The gang had released the doctor only after his family paid a ransom of Rs 52 lakh, the STF said.Following the sensational case, the zonal police had declared a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the agency said.The accused has 23 criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations in Uttar Pradesh, including in districts like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Mathura.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:16 IST
A wanted criminal escaped on the pretext of a loo break while he was being taken from Delhi to Mathura by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police following his arrest on Wednesday, officials said.

The 27-year-old history-sheeter, wanted in Mathura in connection with a December 2019 abduction of a doctor, was nabbed by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) from his hideout in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, they said.

“Anup was being taken to Mathura in a police vehicle. It was around 3.15 pm when the police vehicle was on the Yamuna Expressway and at Milestone 85 when Anup urged the police team to stop for a toilet break,” an STF official said.

“No sooner did the vehicle stop and the door opened, the accused snatched a pistol belonging to a constable, opened fire on the police team and tried to flee the spot,” the official added.

Two constables – Rajan Kumar and Manoj Kumar – were injured in the firing, prompting retaliation by the STF sleuths which led to a bullet injury on Anup's leg and his subsequent arrest, according to the official.

Anup is allegedly the mastermind behind the abduction of Dr Vikalp Agrawal on December 10, 2019. The gang had released the doctor only after his family paid a ransom of Rs 52 lakh, the STF said.

Following the sensational case, the zonal police had declared a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the agency said.

The accused has 23 criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations in Uttar Pradesh, including in districts like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Mathura. PTI KIS SRY

