Minor fire at Safdarjung hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:47 IST
A minor fire broke out in a room on the fourth floor of Safdarjung hospital on Thursday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

According to the fire department, they received a call about the incident around 1.24 pm. The fire broke out in a room used by the nursing staff in the OPD block situated on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 1.40 pm, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of fire is being ascertained. Officials suspect short-circuit may have led to the incident.

