Panel to select VC of Puducherry Technological varsity formed

Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI): A three-member searchcommittee was on Thursday set up to choose a candidate forthe post of Vice-Chancellor of the newly created state-levelTechnological University.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, who isthe Chancellor of the varsity, established the committee.

The committee would submit its recommendation to thegovernment as soon as possible, a press release said.

Pondicherry Engineering College, established byPuducherry Administration in 1984, has been upgraded into astate-level Technological university through an Act adoptedin the Territorial Assembly with the concurrence of theCentre.

The Act was notifiedon September 5 last bringing intoexistence the Technological University.

This is the first state-level university in Puducherrywhich already has a Central University.

The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering andTechnology in Karaikal is the constituent institution of theTechnological University, the release said.

